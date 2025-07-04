Andfjord Salmon Completes Key Infrastructure for Sustainable Salmon Farming

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Andfjord Salmon AS ( (DE:50R) ) just unveiled an update.

Andfjord Salmon has successfully completed the inlet waterway at its Kvalnes facility, a crucial step in its large-scale salmon production. This infrastructure will supply fresh, clean seawater to the pools, supporting a future production capacity of 48,100 tonnes. The company is also progressing with the development of a new harbour and construction of four pools, with plans to release smolt in September 2025.

Andfjord Salmon, located at Andøya in the Arctic Archipelago of Vesterålen, Norway, is pioneering a sustainable and fish-friendly aquaculture facility. The company integrates ocean and land-based salmon farming through a proprietary flow-through system, achieving high survival rates and efficient feed conversion.

