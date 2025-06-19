Andfjord Salmon Completes Harbour Sale-Leaseback with ABP

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from Andfjord Salmon AS ( (DE:50R) ) is now available.

Andfjord Salmon has completed the sale and leaseback of its harbour area at the Kvalnes site in Andøya, Norway, to Asset Buyout Partners AS (ABP) for NOK 400 million. This transaction is part of Andfjord Salmon’s financing strategy for the Kvalnes site, where salmon production is set to resume in September, and it strengthens ABP’s presence in Northern Norway, diversifying its portfolio.

Located at Andøya on the Arctic Archipelago of Vesterålen, Norway, Andfjord Salmon is developing the world’s most sustainable and fish-friendly aquaculture facility. The company combines ocean and land-based salmon farming through a proprietary flow-through system, achieving high survival rates and efficiency in its production cycles.

Average Trading Volume: 52,315

Current Market Cap: NOK2.79B

