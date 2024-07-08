Andean Silver Embarks on New Chapter with Rebranding

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited (AU:MMC) has released an update.

Mitre Mining Corporation Limited, now known as Andean Silver Limited, has officially changed its name following shareholder approval and will start trading under the new ASX code ASL from July 11, 2024. The company, focused on its promising Cerro Bayo Silver-Gold project in Chile, has seen significant resource growth and has launched a new branding initiative, including a revamped website. Andean Silver aims to further develop and expand its silver-gold resources to establish a globally recognized asset.

