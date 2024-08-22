Andean Precious Metals’ Commitment to Sustainability in 2023

Andean Precious Metals (TSE:APM) has released an update.

Andean Precious Metals has released its 2023 Sustainability Report, emphasizing its dedication to ESG principles and highlighting its operational progress, including the acquisition of Golden Queen and the achievement of significant industry certifications. The report reflects the company’s commitment to sustainable practices, community engagement, and the economic contribution to Bolivia through its subsidiary and San Bartolomé processing facility.

