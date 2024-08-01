Andean Metals Ramps Up Sustainable Silver Production

Andean Precious Metals (TSE:APM) has released an update.

Andean Precious Metals has launched production at the Fines Disposal Facility of the San Bartolomé Silver Mine, bolstering its commitment to sustainable mining. The mine has begun processing significant tonnage per day, with plans to increase capacity in the near future. This advancement is set to improve silver yields from previously unusable fines material, highlighting the company’s efficiency and environmental stewardship.

For further insights into TSE:APM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.