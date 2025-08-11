Anchorstone Holdings Updates on 2024 Share Option Scheme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anchorstone Holdings Limited ( (HK:1592) ) just unveiled an update.

Anchorstone Holdings Limited has released supplemental information regarding its 2024 Annual Report, specifically focusing on its Share Option Scheme. As of December 31, 2024, the company has 72,800,000 share options available for grant, representing 0.30% of the issued shares. This update provides stakeholders with clarity on the company’s share option availability and its implications for future equity distribution.

More about Anchorstone Holdings Limited

Anchorstone Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the financial sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1592.

Average Trading Volume: 4,898,508

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$74.8M

