Anchorstone Holdings Extends Share Placement Deadline

Anchorstone Holdings Limited ( (HK:1592) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Anchorstone Holdings Limited has entered into a second supplemental placing agreement to extend the deadline for the completion of a share placement under a general mandate. The new extended long stop date is now set for 17 November 2025, allowing more time for the fulfillment of conditions necessary for the placement’s completion. This extension indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and may impact shareholder and investor decisions regarding the company’s securities.

More about Anchorstone Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 497,755

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$57.43M

