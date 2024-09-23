Anax Metals Explores New Deposits at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (AU:ANX) has released an update.

Anax Metals Limited has announced promising exploration targets at the Evelyn Mining Lease, part of their Whim Creek Project. The historical data review revealed several untested areas with potential high-grade base metal deposits, supported by strong geophysical survey results and recent rock chip sampling. The company plans to conduct aggressive exploration using various techniques, including RC drilling, to uncover new ore positions that could significantly enhance the project’s value.

