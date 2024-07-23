Anax Metals Calls Extraordinary General Meeting

Anax Metals Limited (AU:ANX) has released an update.

Anax Metals Limited is convening an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 23, 2024, at 10:00 am AWST in West Perth, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the ratification of Placement Shares and approval to issue Placement Options. Shareholders are advised to read the Explanatory Memorandum for details and are encouraged to vote by lodging their Proxy Form in advance.

