Anax Metals Advances Whim Creek Project with Strategic Partnerships and New Tenement

Anax Metals Limited is advancing its Whim Creek Copper-Zinc Project with strategic partnerships and successful bioleaching technology, achieving significant copper and zinc extraction rates. The company is also expanding its land holdings with a new tenement application, enhancing its presence in prospective gold and base metal regions, and is actively engaging in commercial negotiations to secure project financing.

Anax Metals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on base metals production in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company is primarily involved in copper and zinc extraction and is expanding its footprint in gold and base metal provinces.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €2.49M

