Anax Metals Advances Base Metals Exploration and Production in Pilbara

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Anax Metals Limited ( (AU:ANX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Anax Metals Limited has reported significant progress in its exploration and production activities for the quarter ended December 2024. High-grade polymetallic intersections were identified at the Evelyn deposit, and new copper-zinc-cobalt anomalies were discovered through soil surveys. The company has obtained regulatory approvals for crushing previously mined waste rock to produce road base and aggregates, with production expected to start in early 2025. Anax has also secured 80% ownership in the Whim Creek project, with plans to engage strategic partners for its financing and development.

More about Anax Metals Limited

Anax Metals Limited is a company focused on consolidating base metals production in the Pilbara region. The company is involved in the exploration and development of polymetallic resources, with a particular emphasis on copper, zinc, and cobalt. Anax is also working on the production of road base and aggregates from previously mined waste rock.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €6.31M

Find detailed analytics on ANX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.