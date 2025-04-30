Anatara Lifesciences Secures R&D Funding to Propel Key Projects

An announcement from Anatara Lifesciences Ltd ( (AU:ANR) ) is now available.

Anatara Lifesciences has secured a $400,000 advance on its R&D Tax Incentive refund for FY2025 from a major shareholder group. This funding will support ongoing activities, including the GaRP-IBS trial and the Anti-Obesity Project, without the need for additional capital raising, thus helping the company progress its projects and restore shareholder value after recent mixed trial results.

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd is a company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, evidence-based health products targeting unmet needs, particularly in the gastrointestinal tract. They aim to deliver real outcomes for patients while providing strong value for shareholders.

