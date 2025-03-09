Anatara Lifesciences Advances GaRP-IBS Trial and Anti-Obesity Project

The latest update is out from Anatara Lifesciences Ltd ( (AU:ANR) ).

Anatara Lifesciences has announced that Stage 2 of its GaRP-IBS Phase II trial has entered the database lock process, with headline results expected soon. Despite the trial’s primary efficacy endpoint for IBS-SSS reduction versus placebo likely not being met, secondary endpoints show promise. The company is also progressing its Anti-Obesity Project, with pre-clinical mice studies underway, aiming to develop an oral medication to assist with weight reduction and maintenance.

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd is a company focused on developing evidence-based, innovative products to address significant unmet needs in human health, particularly targeting conditions involving the complexity of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT).

