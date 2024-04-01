AnAn International Announces Board Reshuffle

AnAn International Limited (SG:Y35) has released an update.

AnAn International Ltd. has announced a reshuffling of its board with Mr. Wang Yanjun appointed as an independent director effective April 1, 2024. This change coincides with the resignation of Mr. Toh Hock Ghim who also steps down from his roles in key committees. These adjustments are part of a broader reconstitution of the Board and its committees to steer the company forward.

