AnalytixInsight Closes Private Placement, Raises $120,000 for Working Capital

AnalytixInsight ( (TSE:ALY) ) has provided an update.

AnalytixInsight has successfully closed its non-brokered private placement, issuing 12,000,000 common shares at $0.01 each, raising gross proceeds of $120,000. This capital will be used for general working purposes, though the placement is still subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and involves a four-month statutory hold on the securities issued.

More about AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight is a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider that develops and markets cloud-based platforms for financial content, company analysis, and stock research solutions aimed at the financial services industry. The company holds a 49% interest in MarketWall S.R.L., which develops fintech solutions for financial institutions in Italy.

YTD Price Performance: 33.33%

Average Trading Volume: 105,834

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.89M

