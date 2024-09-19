Analogue Holdings Relocates to ATAL Tower

Analogue Holdings Limited (HK:1977) has released an update.

Analogue Holdings Limited has announced a change in the head office and principal place of business in Hong Kong, effective from 19 September 2024. The new location will be ATAL Tower, Kwai Chung, with all other contact information remaining the same. This strategic move is poised to mark a new chapter for the company without affecting its communication channels.

