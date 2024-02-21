Analog Devices Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.92 Per Share

Analog Devices (ADI) has released an update.

Investors may be interested to learn that a company has recently upped its quarterly cash dividend to $0.92 per share, a raise from the earlier $0.86 per share. This reward for shareholders is slated for distribution on March 15, 2024, to those on record by the close of business on March 5, 2024. The move signals a potentially positive outlook for the company and could attract attention in the stock market.

