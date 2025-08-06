tiprankstipranks
Anaergia to Develop Third Biomethane Facility for QGM in Italy

Story Highlights
Anaergia ( (TSE:ANRG) ) has shared an announcement.

Anaergia S.r.l., a subsidiary of Anaergia Inc., has signed a contract with QGM S.á.r.l. to develop a new biomethane production plant in Ostellato, Italy, marking the third such facility for QGM in northern Italy. This project, which will utilize Anaergia’s advanced anaerobic digestion technologies, is expected to produce over 4 million cubic meters of methane annually from agricultural residues, supporting Italy’s sustainability and decarbonization goals. The facility is part of QGM’s broader strategy to build a leading biomethane portfolio in Italy, with Anaergia’s involvement underscoring its commitment to long-term partnerships and advancing sustainable energy solutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ANRG) stock is a Hold with a C$1.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anaergia stock, see the TSE:ANRG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ANRG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ANRG is a Neutral.

Anaergia’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, which poses significant risks to stakeholders. While recent corporate events showcase strategic initiatives that could drive future growth, the company’s current financial health remains a major concern. Technical analysis and valuation offer limited support, with neutral momentum and unattractive valuation metrics.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ANRG stock, click here.

More about Anaergia

Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the renewable natural gas (RNG) sector, known for its innovative solutions in converting organic waste into RNG, fertilizer, and water. With over 250 patents, Anaergia is committed to reducing greenhouse gases through cost-effective processes and has a strong track record in facility design, construction, and operation.

Average Trading Volume: 44,126

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$229.5M

For an in-depth examination of ANRG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

