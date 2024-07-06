Anaergia Inc.: Transition Year Amid Financial Struggles

Anaergia, Inc. (TSE:ANRG) has released an update.

Anaergia Inc., a leader in waste-to-value solutions, faced a challenging fiscal year in 2023 with a 9.2% revenue decline and a significant net loss increase to $192.8 million, despite a 84.4% gross profit increase in Q4 from high-margin contracts in North America. The company’s transition year saw strategic investments and restructuring efforts, including a two-tranche investment from Marny Investissement SA, as it navigates project delays and operational challenges.

