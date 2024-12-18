Amwell Expands CFO Role Amid Leadership Transition

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

American Well ( (AMWL) ) has shared an update.

Amwell announces the expansion of CFO Mark Hirschhorn’s role to include Chief Operating Officer responsibilities, effective January 1, 2025. This strategic move aims to enhance operational efficiency and growth strategies while aligning with Amwell’s mission to offer accessible and affordable digital healthcare solutions. The company also sees the departure of two key executives, Kathy Weiler and Kurt Knight, marking a significant leadership transition as it continues to streamline its operations and focus on profitable growth.

More about American Well

Amwell is a leading hybrid care platform in the United States and globally, enabling providers, payers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to affordable, high-quality care through digital solutions. The company offers a comprehensive platform supporting various health needs, from urgent to chronic care management, serving over 100 million covered lives through partnerships with health plans and large health systems.

YTD Price Performance: -71.64%

Average Trading Volume: 52,400

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $129.5M

