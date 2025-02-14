Amuse Inc. Expands Asian Market Presence with New Singapore Subsidiary

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

An update from Amuse ( (JP:4301) ) is now available.

Amuse Inc.’s subsidiary, Live Viewing Japan Inc., is establishing a second-tier subsidiary in Singapore named Live Viewing Entertainment Pte Ltd, in partnership with Caton Technology. This strategic move aims to expand Amuse’s presence in Asia’s burgeoning live viewing market, enhance content acquisition from Japan and other regions, and align with their global strategy. The financial impact of this venture on Amuse’s upcoming fiscal results is anticipated to be minor.

More about Amuse

Amuse Inc. operates in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on live viewing and event cinema distribution. They aim to globalize by expanding into the Asian market through live entertainment broadcasts, leveraging a joint venture with a Singaporean network technology company.

See more insights into 4301 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.