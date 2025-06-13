AMTD Group and L’OFFICIEL Host Historic Fashion Show at NYSE

Confident Investing Starts Here:

AMTD IDEA Group Class A ( (SG:HKB) ) has provided an update.

AMTD Group, in collaboration with The Generation Essentials Group, announced a historic fashion event orchestrated by L’OFFICIEL at the New York Stock Exchange’s trading floor, showcasing iconic dresses from renowned designers. This event not only celebrates the legacy of fashion but also highlights L’OFFICIEL’s century-long influence in the fashion industry, blending historical elegance with contemporary creativity in a unique setting that merges fashion with finance.

The Generation Essentials Group, a subsidiary of AMTD Group and AMTD Digital, is headquartered in France and focuses on global strategies and developments in multi-media and entertainment.

