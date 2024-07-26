AMTD Digital Inc. Audit Affirms Financial Integrity

AMTD Digital, Inc. Sponsored ADR (HKD) has released an update.

AMTD Digital Inc.’s recently audited financial statements, as assessed by an independent registered public accounting firm, reveal a fair and accurate representation of the company’s financial position up to October 2023. The comprehensive data includes detailed statements of profit or loss, financial position, changes in equity, and cash flows. This audit confirms the company’s adherence to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles without the need for an internal control audit.

