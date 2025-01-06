Amrita Global Development Faces Delisting from Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Tianyun International Holdings Limited ( (HK:6836) ) has issued an announcement.

Amrita Global Development Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the cancellation of its listing following a decision upheld by the Listing Review Committee. This decision means that as of January 9, 2025, the company’s shares will no longer be tradeable on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The suspension of trading, which began in March 2024, will continue until the cancellation date. Shareholders and investors are advised to seek professional advice regarding the implications of this delisting.

More about Tianyun International Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €394.3M

