Amrita Global Announces Director Resignations Amid Continued Trading Suspension

Amrita Global Development Limited has announced the resignation of several key directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, as they plan to focus on other commitments. The company expressed appreciation for their contributions. Additionally, the trading of the company’s shares remains suspended since March 2024, following directives from the Securities and Futures Commission, advising shareholders to exercise caution.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €394.3M

