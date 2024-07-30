Ampol Spearheads Australian Renewable Fuels Venture

Ampol Limited (AU:ALD) has released an update.

Ampol Limited has partnered with GrainCorp and IFM Investors to study the feasibility of establishing a renewable fuels industry in Australia, focusing on a potential production facility at Ampol’s Lytton Refinery in Brisbane. The collaboration aims to utilize local feedstocks like used cooking oil and canola for producing sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel, addressing Australia’s lack of material production capacity for renewable fuels and supporting government measures to reduce transport sector emissions.

For further insights into AU:ALD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.