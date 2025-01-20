Ampol Board Strengthened with New Independent Directors

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Ampol Limited ( (AU:ALD) ) has provided an announcement.

Ampol Limited announced the appointment of Helen Nash and Stephen Pearce as Independent Non-Executive Directors to its board, effective March 1, 2025. These additions aim to enhance the board’s expertise and insight, supporting Ampol’s strategic execution. Helen Nash brings extensive experience from the consumer goods, media, and restaurant industries, while Stephen Pearce offers significant financial and leadership experience from the mining, oil, gas, and utilities sectors. These appointments are expected to strengthen Ampol’s board governance and align with its ongoing strategic initiatives.

More about Ampol Limited

Ampol Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the supply of fuel and lubricants across Australia. As a leading transport fuel supplier, Ampol serves a network of retail and commercial customers, emphasizing its strategic positioning in the energy market.

YTD Price Performance: 4.11%

Average Trading Volume: 3,490

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.38B

