Amplitude Energy Updates Investor Presentation with New Resource Details

An update from Amplitude Energy ( (AU:AEL) ) is now available.

Amplitude Energy Limited has released an updated investor briefing presentation for the AEP Conference, which includes revisions to the competent person’s statements and additional details about the company’s prospective resources in the Otway Basin. These updates are expected to enhance the company’s transparency and provide stakeholders with more comprehensive insights into its resource potential, potentially strengthening its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Amplitude Energy

Amplitude Energy Limited is an Australian gas production company that focuses on supplying the Southeast domestic gas market. It operates offshore gas fields in Commonwealth waters and onshore processing plants in the Otway and Gippsland Basins, near Australia’s largest gas demand centers. The company also has non-operated oil production in the Cooper Basin and maintains a portfolio of long-term customer gas supply contracts while being exposed to the tight Australian East Coast spot gas markets. Additionally, Amplitude Energy holds a significant portfolio of exploration and development prospects, including undeveloped resources like the Annie and Manta gas fields, close to its existing infrastructure.

