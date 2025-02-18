Amplitude Energy to Release H1 FY25 Results with Webcast

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Cooper Energy Limited ( (AU:AEL) ) just unveiled an update.

Amplitude Energy Limited announced that it will release its H1 FY25 financial results on 25 February 2025, followed by a webcast and conference call led by CEO Jane Norman. The announcement highlights the company’s operational focus and strategic positioning in the competitive Australian gas market, which could have significant implications for its stakeholders.

More about Cooper Energy Limited

Amplitude Energy Limited is an Australian gas production company focused on supplying the Southeast domestic gas market. The company operates offshore gas fields in Commonwealth waters and onshore processing plants in the Otway and Gippsland Basins, close to major gas demand centers. It also has non-operated oil production in the Cooper Basin and maintains a portfolio of long-term gas supply contracts with exposure to the tight Australian East Coast spot gas markets.

YTD Price Performance: 40.87%

Average Trading Volume: 160

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $337M

