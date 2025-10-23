Amplitude Energy Seeks Shareholder Approval for Performance Rights Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amplitude Energy Limited has announced a resolution seeking shareholder approval for the issuance of Performance Rights under its Equity Incentive Plan, related to its 2025 Long Term and Short Term Incentive Plan Awards. The number of Performance Rights is determined by the market value of shares and will be adjusted to neutralize the impact of the company’s recent Equity Raising, ensuring the intended reward value is maintained. This move is significant for the company’s operational strategy and could influence its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AEL) stock is a Buy with a A$0.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amplitude Energy stock, see the AU:AEL Stock Forecast page.

Amplitude Energy Limited (ASX: AEL) is an Australian gas production company focused on supplying the Southeast domestic gas market. The company owns and operates offshore gas fields in Commonwealth waters and onshore processing plants in the Otway and Gippsland Basins, close to Australia’s largest gas demand centers. It also has non-operated oil production in the Cooper Basin and a portfolio of long-term customer gas supply contracts, while retaining exposure to tight Australian East Coast spot gas markets. Additionally, Amplitude Energy holds an extensive portfolio of exploration and development prospects in the Otway and Gippsland Basins, including undeveloped discovered resources such as the Annie and Manta gas fields, in close proximity to its existing infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 6,479,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$753.8M

