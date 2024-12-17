AmpliTech Group Announces $3.1 Million Stock Offering

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from AmpliTech Group ( (AMPG) ).

AmpliTech Group announced the pricing of a $3.1 million registered direct offering for 1,516,680 shares of common stock at $2.10 per share. The offering aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and is expected to close by December 18, 2024, with Maxim Group LLC as the sole placement agent.

More about AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of advanced radio frequency microwave components and 5G network solutions. The company serves global markets, including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, with a focus on advancing technology and innovation.

YTD Price Performance: 45.21%

Average Trading Volume: 5,435,586

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $38.36M

For a thorough assessment of AMPG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.