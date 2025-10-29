Amplify Energy Sells Assets for $122 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Amplify Energy ( (AMPY) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, Amplify Energy Operating LLC and Magnify Energy Services LLC, both subsidiaries of Amplify Energy Corp., entered into a purchase and sale agreement with EQV Alpha LLC to sell certain oil and gas assets in East Texas and Louisiana for $122 million, with the transaction expected to close in December 2025. This divestiture is part of Amplify’s strategic plan to simplify its portfolio, improve its balance sheet, and focus on high-potential assets, with proceeds used to reduce debt and cut general and administrative costs.

The most recent analyst rating on (AMPY) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Amplify Energy stock, see the AMPY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on AMPY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMPY is a Neutral.

Amplify Energy’s overall stock score reflects challenging financial performance with declining revenues and cash flow issues, despite a strong gross profit margin. The stock’s technical indicators show a downward trend, adding pressure. The valuation is moderate, and strategic initiatives from the earnings call, particularly the merger with Juniper Capital, initially provided a positive outlook, but the subsequent termination of the merger presents a significant setback.

To see Spark’s full report on AMPY stock, click here.

More about Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operations are focused in federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), the Rockies (Bairoil), and Oklahoma.

Average Trading Volume: 1,235,343

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $175.2M

Learn more about AMPY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue