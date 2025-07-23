Amplify Energy Announces New CEO and Strategic Shift

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amplify Energy ( (AMPY) ) has issued an update.

On July 22, 2025, Amplify Energy Corp. announced significant changes to its executive leadership team and strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing shareholder value. Martyn Willsher stepped down as President and CEO, transitioning to a Special Advisor role, while Dan Furbee was appointed as the new CEO and Jim Frew as President and CFO. Amplify is focusing on simplifying its portfolio by divesting assets in East Texas and Oklahoma to reduce debt and streamline operations, with a focus on its Beta and Bairoil assets. The company aims to become more oil-weighted and lower operating costs, which is expected to create value for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AMPY) stock is a Buy with a $9.50 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AMPY is a Neutral.

Amplify Energy’s overall stock score reflects challenging financial performance with declining revenues and cash flow issues, despite a strong gross profit margin. The stock’s technical indicators show a downward trend, adding pressure. The valuation is moderate, and strategic initiatives from the earnings call, particularly the merger with Juniper Capital, initially provided a positive outlook, but the subsequent termination of the merger presents a significant setback.

More about Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), and East Texas / North Louisiana.

Average Trading Volume: 1,189,381

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $158.5M

