Amplia Therapeutics Unveils Promising Data for Narmafotinib at Keystone Meeting

Amplia Therapeutics Ltd. ( (AU:ATX) ) just unveiled an update.

Amplia Therapeutics has presented new data from its ACCENT trial at the Keystone Meeting, highlighting the promising effects of its drug narmafotinib in treating pancreatic cancer. The data suggests narmafotinib not only reduces tumor size in a dose-dependent manner but also enhances the efficacy of chemotherapy and inhibits resistance. The drug’s potential is further supported by its anti-fibrotic effects and its cooperative action with the KRas inhibitor adagrasib in preclinical models, suggesting a significant commercial potential and impact on treatment protocols for difficult-to-treat cancers.

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company developing Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis, with a focus on fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer. The company targets the significant role of FAK in cancer and chronic diseases like idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

