Amplia Therapeutics Plans New Security Issue

Amplia Therapeutics Limited has announced a new placement or type of issue with a proposal to issue 781,250 ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code ATX, with an intended issue date set for 19th July 2024. This move could signal a strategic expansion or investment for the company, potentially impacting its stock market performance and investor interest.

