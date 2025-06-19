Amplia Therapeutics Announces Change in Substantial Holder Interests

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Amplia Therapeutics ( (AU:ATX) ) has issued an announcement.

Amplia Therapeutics Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, Acorn Capital Limited, which acts as an investment manager for various superannuation funds, institutional investor portfolios, and unit trusts. This change affects the voting power and number of securities held by Acorn Capital in Amplia Therapeutics. The announcement reflects a decrease in voting power from 8.91% to 7.70%, indicating a shift in Acorn Capital’s stake in the company, which may influence the company’s shareholder dynamics and decision-making processes.

More about Amplia Therapeutics

Average Trading Volume: 2,267,737

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.6M

