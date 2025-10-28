Amphenol Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offerings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amphenol ( (APH) ) has shared an update.

On October 27, 2025, Amphenol Corporation announced the pricing of its senior notes offerings, totaling $6.5 billion across various maturities from 2027 to 2055. The proceeds from these offerings, along with other financial resources, are intended to fund the acquisition of CommScope Holding Company’s Connectivity and Cable Solutions businesses. The closing of the offerings is expected on November 10, 2025, contingent on customary closing conditions. The notes are subject to a special mandatory redemption if the acquisition is not completed.

The most recent analyst rating on (APH) stock is a Buy with a $152.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, APH is a Outperform.

Amphenol’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its high score. Technical indicators support a positive outlook, though valuation concerns and potential overbought conditions temper enthusiasm.

Amphenol Corporation is a leading global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, as well as antennas, sensors, and sensor-based products. The company operates in approximately 40 countries and serves high-growth markets including automotive, commercial aerospace, communications networks, defense, industrial, information technology, data communications, and mobile devices.

Average Trading Volume: 8,417,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $163.4B

