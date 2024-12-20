Amper SA Expands Bond Issuance to Secure Financing

Amper SA (ES:AMP) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Amper SA has expanded its bond issuance under the AMPER 2024 Bond Program by registering a €12 million bond on the Alternative Fixed Income Market, maturing in 2029. This move, along with medium-term financing from promissory notes, has secured Amper a total of €62.7 million in financing. The company’s strategic financial activities reflect its efforts to strengthen its long-term capital structure.

For further insights into ES:AMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.