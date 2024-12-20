Amper SA Expands Bond Issuance to Secure Financing

Amper SA (ES:AMP) has released an update.
Amper SA has expanded its bond issuance under the AMPER 2024 Bond Program by registering a €12 million bond on the Alternative Fixed Income Market, maturing in 2029. This move, along with medium-term financing from promissory notes, has secured Amper a total of €62.7 million in financing. The company’s strategic financial activities reflect its efforts to strengthen its long-term capital structure.
