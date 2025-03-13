Amper S.A. Achieves Strategic Bond Issuance Goal

The latest announcement is out from Amper SA ( (ES:AMP) ).

Amper, S.A. has successfully registered a second extension to its first bond issuance under the AMPER 2024 Bond Program, reaching a total nominal amount of €32,300,000 with a maturity date of July 23, 2029. This issuance allows Amper to achieve its strategic goal of issuing long-term bonds totaling 75 million euros, aligning with its Strategic and Transformation Plan 2023-2026.

