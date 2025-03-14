tiprankstipranks
Company Announcements

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s Earnings Call: Record Sales Amid Challenges

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation ((AP)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s recent earnings call presented a nuanced picture of its financial health and operational performance. The sentiment was slightly more positive, buoyed by record sales in the Air and Liquid Processing segment and improvements in profitability, despite challenges such as declining sales in the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment and ongoing issues in UK operations.

Record Sales in Air and Liquid Processing

The Air and Liquid Processing segment achieved record sales for 2024, marking an 11% improvement from the previous year. The fourth quarter was particularly strong, with a 6.5% increase in revenue compared to the prior year, making it one of the best quarters in the segment’s history.

Improvement in Forged and Cast Engineered Products

Despite a decline in sales, the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment saw a 38% improvement in income from operations, totaling $10.5 million for the full year. This highlights the company’s ability to enhance profitability even in the face of reduced sales.

Positive Market Outlook

The Air and Liquid Processing segment is experiencing robust demand in the nuclear and military markets, with increased activity in the pharmaceutical sector. This positive market outlook suggests potential growth opportunities for Ampco-Pittsburgh.

Strong Backlog Growth

The year-end backlog for the Air and Liquid Processing segment was 77% higher than three years ago, indicating strong future demand and potential revenue streams.

Improved Financial Performance

Ampco-Pittsburgh reported earnings per share of $6 for Q4 2024 and $0.02 for the full year, with net cash flow from operating activities reaching $18 million for 2024. This reflects a solid financial performance despite some operational challenges.

Decline in Forged and Cast Engineered Products Sales

Net sales for the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment fell to $66.5 million in Q4 2024, down from $75.8 million in Q4 2023. This decline underscores the challenges faced in this segment.

Challenges in UK Operations

The UK plant has been grappling with significant losses due to market overcapacity, high energy costs, and increased competition from low-priced imports. A formal collective consultation process has been initiated to address these issues.

Decline in Consolidated Net Sales

Consolidated net sales for Q4 2024 were $100.9 million, a decrease of 6.6% compared to Q4 2023, primarily due to lower shipment volumes of mill rolls.

Increased Operating Expenses

Selling and administrative expenses rose in 2024 compared to 2023, driven by higher employee-related expenses and professional fees.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Ampco-Pittsburgh’s guidance for the future includes a focus on resolving issues in the UK operations, which could impact annual operating income by at least $5 million if successfully addressed. The company maintains a steady backlog and debt balance, indicating a stable financial foundation moving forward.

In conclusion, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s earnings call reflected a slightly positive sentiment, with record sales in certain segments and improved profitability. However, challenges remain, particularly in the UK operations and the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment. The company’s strategic focus on market opportunities and operational improvements will be crucial in navigating these challenges and sustaining growth.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
Latest News Feed

More Articles

Stock Comparison

