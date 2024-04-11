AMP Limited Advances Share Buy-Back Program

AMP Limited (AU:AMP) has released an update.

AMP Limited continues its share buy-back strategy, with the latest announcement confirming the purchase of 1,428,940 ordinary fully paid shares. This recent transaction is part of an ongoing effort, with a total of 42,743,459 shares already acquired prior to this buy-back. The company’s update, dated April 12, 2024, signals its commitment to enhancing shareholder value through strategic market activities.

