AMP Limited Adjusts Shareholdings in Employee Plans

AMP Limited (AU:AMP) has released an update.

AMP Limited has notified a slight decrease in their voting power in AMP Ltd shares, now holding 1.11% compared to the previous 1.12%. The shares include holdings by AMP’s employee incentive plan, AMP Wealth Management New Zealand, and various controlled entities such as N.M. Superannuation Proprietary Limited and ipac Asset Management Limited. This change reflects adjustments in share control and ownership within the company’s structured investment plans.

