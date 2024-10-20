Amotiv Limited Reports Strong Growth and Share Buyback

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited, formerly known as GUD Holdings, has reported robust financial results for FY24 with a notable increase in Total Shareholder Return to 23%. The company has also announced a 12-month share buyback plan, underscoring its commitment to delivering sustainable returns while maintaining strong growth prospects in the automotive sector. The strategic move aligns with Amotiv’s transformation into an automotive-focused company, positioning it for continued success.

