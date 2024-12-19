Amotiv Limited Releases 2024 Modern Slavery Statement

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Amotiv Limited, previously known as GUD Holdings, has released its 2024 Modern Slavery Statement, fulfilling its obligations under the Modern Slavery Act 2018. The statement outlines the company’s efforts to combat modern slavery in its operations and supply chains and will be accessible on their website and the Modern Slavery Statements Register. This move reflects Amotiv’s commitment to transparency and responsible business practices.

For further insights into AU:AOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.