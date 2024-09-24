AMOTIV LIMITED Announces Securities Cessation

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

AMOTIV LIMITED has announced the cessation of two types of securities, EXECUTIVE SHARE RIGHTS and SHARE RIGHTS, effective from September 23, 2024. This new announcement made on September 24, 2024, marks a significant change in the company’s issued capital structure. The announcement is aimed at personal users and provides essential information for stakeholders tracking the financial dynamics of AMOTIV LIMITED.

