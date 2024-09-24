Amotiv Limited Announces Director’s Share Change

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

Amotiv Limited, previously known as G.U.D. Holdings, announced a change in Director David Robinson’s interests, where his indirect holdings in the company changed due to the acquisition and cancellation of share rights under the company’s Non-Executive Directors’ Equity Plan. The transaction involved the purchase of 1,798 Fully Paid Ordinary shares on the market for an approximate total of $18,609.

For further insights into AU:AOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.