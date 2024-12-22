AMOTIV LIMITED Advances Share Buy-Back Strategy

G.U.D. Holdings (AU:AOV) has released an update.

AMOTIV LIMITED has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that 82,476 of its ordinary fully paid shares were repurchased yesterday. This strategic move is part of a larger effort by the company to buy back its own securities, having already bought back a total of 599,309 shares to date. Investors in AMOTIV LIMITED might find this development notable as share buy-backs can influence stock value and shareholder returns.

