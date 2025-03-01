Amneal Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Company Announcements

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

Amneal Pharma ( (AMRX) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amneal Pharma presented to its investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of pharmaceutical products, primarily within the United States. The company operates in three segments: Affordable Medicines, Specialty, and AvKARE, focusing on complex product categories and therapeutic areas such as injectables, biosimilars, and branded pharmaceuticals for central nervous system and endocrine disorders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a strong performance that met or exceeded all financial guidance metrics. The company achieved a net revenue of $731 million in Q4 2024, marking an 18% increase from the previous year, while the full-year net revenue reached $2.79 billion, a 17% rise from 2023. Despite a GAAP net loss of $31 million for Q4 and $117 million for the full year, the company posted an adjusted net income of $40 million and $187 million, respectively, showcasing its ability to drive growth through strategic initiatives.

Key financial metrics for Amneal in 2024 included an adjusted EBITDA of $155 million for Q4 and $627 million for the full year, reflecting a 9% and 12% increase, respectively, compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue growth was driven by new product launches across its segments, with Affordable Medicines, AvKARE, and Specialty all experiencing double-digit growth. The launch of CREXONT® and the reduction of net leverage to 3.9x were notable achievements, positioning Amneal for further expansion in high-growth areas such as Specialty, Biosimilars, and GLP-1 therapies.

Looking ahead, Amneal has provided financial guidance for 2025, projecting net revenue between $3.0 billion and $3.1 billion, and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $650 million to $675 million. The company aims to continue its growth trajectory by expanding its product offerings and entering new therapeutic areas, underscoring its commitment to delivering substantial value creation for stakeholders.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential