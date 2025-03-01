Amneal Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results

Amneal Pharma ( (AMRX) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amneal Pharma presented to its investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of pharmaceutical products, primarily within the United States. The company operates in three segments: Affordable Medicines, Specialty, and AvKARE, focusing on complex product categories and therapeutic areas such as injectables, biosimilars, and branded pharmaceuticals for central nervous system and endocrine disorders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a strong performance that met or exceeded all financial guidance metrics. The company achieved a net revenue of $731 million in Q4 2024, marking an 18% increase from the previous year, while the full-year net revenue reached $2.79 billion, a 17% rise from 2023. Despite a GAAP net loss of $31 million for Q4 and $117 million for the full year, the company posted an adjusted net income of $40 million and $187 million, respectively, showcasing its ability to drive growth through strategic initiatives.

Key financial metrics for Amneal in 2024 included an adjusted EBITDA of $155 million for Q4 and $627 million for the full year, reflecting a 9% and 12% increase, respectively, compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue growth was driven by new product launches across its segments, with Affordable Medicines, AvKARE, and Specialty all experiencing double-digit growth. The launch of CREXONT® and the reduction of net leverage to 3.9x were notable achievements, positioning Amneal for further expansion in high-growth areas such as Specialty, Biosimilars, and GLP-1 therapies.

Looking ahead, Amneal has provided financial guidance for 2025, projecting net revenue between $3.0 billion and $3.1 billion, and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $650 million to $675 million. The company aims to continue its growth trajectory by expanding its product offerings and entering new therapeutic areas, underscoring its commitment to delivering substantial value creation for stakeholders.