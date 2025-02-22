AMN Healthcare’s Mixed Earnings Call Highlights Challenges and Successes

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Smart Growth
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
News
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Market Movers
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Trending Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Most Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
Company Announcements

AMN Healthcare’s Mixed Earnings Call Highlights Challenges and Successes

AMN Healthcare’s Mixed Earnings Call Highlights Challenges and Successes

AMN Healthcare ((AMN)) has held its Q4 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

AMN Healthcare’s recent earnings call presented a mixed bag of results, with both encouraging accomplishments and notable setbacks. The company exceeded its revenue expectations, showcasing robust cash flow and significant technological advancements. However, the call also highlighted challenges, including a decline in Nurse and Allied revenue, a drop in gross margin, and a substantial impairment charge. While there were achievements to celebrate, the downbeat aspects were equally prominent.

Exceeded Revenue Expectations

AMN Healthcare surpassed revenue guidance during the fourth quarter, reporting $735 million, which was $30 million above expectations. The adjusted EBITDA also exceeded forecasts, reaching $75 million. These results underscore the company’s ability to outperform its financial projections and highlight its operational strengths.

Growth in Allied and Locum Tenens

The company experienced significant growth in its Allied and Locum Tenens segments. Allied orders increased by 7% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, with new orders up by 20%. Furthermore, demand for locum tenens rose by 6% from the third to the fourth quarter, indicating strong market demand in these areas.

Technology Innovations

AMN Healthcare launched and scaled cutting-edge technology solutions such as the ShiftWise Flex and Passport app. These innovations have enhanced visibility, cost control, and efficiency, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on technological advancement to drive business growth and improve service delivery.

Strong Cash Flow and Debt Reduction

The company demonstrated strong cash flow, enabling the repayment of $75 million in revolver debt during the quarter. This debt reduction is a testament to AMN Healthcare’s financial health and disciplined capital management strategies.

Decline in Nurse and Allied Revenue

Despite strong overall performance, the Nurse and Allied revenue segment saw a 15% decline from the previous year, primarily due to decreased volume and rates. This decline highlights challenges in maintaining growth across all business segments.

Gross Margin Decline

The fourth quarter saw a decline in consolidated gross margin, dropping by 210 basis points year-over-year to 29.8%. This decrease in margin was observed across all segments, posing a challenge to the company’s profitability.

International Business Headwinds

The international business faced headwinds, with retrogression in international nurse assignments leading to a year-over-year revenue decline. The company anticipates a $100 million revenue headwind between 2024 and 2025, highlighting challenges in global operations.

Significant Non-cash Impairment

A substantial non-cash impairment charge of $222 million impacted the goodwill in the Nurse and Allied and Physician and Leadership Solutions segments. This impairment reflects the challenges and adjustments the company faces in its strategic operations.

Lower Full-Year Revenue and EBITDA

For the full year 2024, AMN Healthcare reported a 21% decrease in revenue, amounting to $3 billion, and a 41% decline in adjusted EBITDA, totaling $341 million. These figures indicate a challenging financial year for the company.

Forward-looking Guidance

AMN Healthcare’s guidance for the first quarter of 2025 projects consolidated revenue between $660 million and $680 million, including $24 million in labor disruption revenue. The company anticipates a gross margin of 28.1% to 28.6%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin expected to range from 7.7% to 8.2%. This guidance reflects a cautious yet optimistic outlook, accounting for ongoing challenges and opportunities.

In summary, AMN Healthcare’s earnings call highlighted a complex financial landscape with both successes and hurdles. While the company celebrated exceeding revenue expectations and technological advancements, it also faced significant challenges in certain segments, impacting its overall performance. Looking forward, AMN Healthcare remains cautiously optimistic, with strategic plans to address its current challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
AMN Healthcare price target lowered to $26 from $30 at BofA
AMN
TheFly
Premium
AMN Healthcare price target lowered to $40 from $47 at Truist
AMN
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential