AML3D Shareholders Show Strong Support at EGM

AML3D Limited has announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Extraordinary General Meeting on July 17, 2024, indicating strong shareholder support. The company, renowned for pioneering the metal additive manufacturing sector with its patented WAM process and ARCEMY industrial 3D printers, continues to strengthen its position in the competitive global manufacturing market.

